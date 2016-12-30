Collapse
Donald Trump Could Reverse Effects Of Barack Obama Order On Russia: Official

World | | Updated: December 30, 2016 06:55 IST
Donald Trump can reverse the President Barack Obama's executive order.

Honolulu/Washington:  President-elect Donald Trump could reverse President Barack Obama's executive order and allow Russian intelligence officials back into the United States once he takes office, but that would be inadvisable, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

There is no reason to believe Russia will cease interfering in U.S. and other countries' elections, Obama administration officials told reporters on a conference call after the president announced sanctions against Moscow.

"We believe these steps are important because Russia is not going to stop," one official said. "We have every indication that they will interfere in democratic elections in other countries, including some of our European allies," the official aid.
© Thomson Reuters 2016


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

