Donald Trump Claims 'Total Witch Hunt' Over Embattled Attorney General

World | | Updated: March 03, 2017 08:33 IST
Donald trump accused Democrats of conducting a witch hunt against US Attorney General.

Washington:  US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused Democrats of conducting a "total witch hunt" against his Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other close advisors whose contacts with Kremlin officials have come into question.

"Jeff Sessions is an honest man," Trump said in a statement, accusing Democrats of having "lost their grip on reality."

However, Trump conceded that Sessions who failed to disclose recent contact with Russia's ambassador to the United States during his confirmation hearing "could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

