Donald Trump Calls Media 'The Opposition'

President Donald Trump intensified his feud with the media on Friday, likening the press to "the opposition."In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, Trump was asked about criticism of the media made by a top aide.Steve Bannon has suggested the media was the opposition and that it should "shut up."Trump appeared to agree."A big portion of the media, the dishonesty, total deceit and deception makes them certainly partially the opposition party, absolutely, I think they're much more capable than the opposition party," Trump said, referring to the Democrats."The opposition party is losing badly, the media is on the losing opposition's side. I say they treat me so unfairly it's hard to believe I won, but the fortunate thing about me is I have a big voice."The media is a disgrace," he added.