Collapse
Expand

Donald Trump Attends Church Service Before Inauguration

World | | Updated: January 20, 2017 21:02 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Donald Trump Attends Church Service Before Inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump and his family attended a Church Service in Washington.

Washington:  Kicking-off the official engagements ahead of his inauguration, US President-elect Donald Trump and his family attended a Church Service in Washington.

Trump, his wife Melania, his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, his sons Don and Eric and their wives arrived at the St John's Church for a service. Rev Robert Jeffress preached to Trump at the Church service.

The Trumps will go to the White House where the Obamas will welcome the incoming President and have tea with him.

Following the meeting with Obama, Trump and his entourage will then head to the Capitol for the inauguration festivities and pageantry before being sworn-in as the 45th President of the US around noon.

Trump will be administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts.

After the swearing-in, the Obamas will depart for California, while Trump and his family will head for the inauguration day parades and inaugural balls, part of the pageantry that accompanies the swearing-in of the new leader of the most powerful country in the world.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READMinister Vijay Goel's 'Tribute' On Twitter Offends Dangal Star Zaira Wasim
US President-elect Donald TrumpTrump InaugurationTrump church visitTrump Attends Church Service

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreKhaidi No 150Coffee With D

................................ Advertisement ................................