Donald Trump Attends Church Service Before Inauguration

Kicking-off the official engagements ahead of his inauguration, US President-elect Donald Trump and his family attended a Church Service in Washington.Trump, his wife Melania, his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, his sons Don and Eric and their wives arrived at the St John's Church for a service. Rev Robert Jeffress preached to Trump at the Church service.The Trumps will go to the White House where the Obamas will welcome the incoming President and have tea with him.Following the meeting with Obama, Trump and his entourage will then head to the Capitol for the inauguration festivities and pageantry before being sworn-in as the 45th President of the US around noon.Trump will be administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts.After the swearing-in, the Obamas will depart for California, while Trump and his family will head for the inauguration day parades and inaugural balls, part of the pageantry that accompanies the swearing-in of the new leader of the most powerful country in the world.