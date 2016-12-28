Collapse
Expand

Donald Trump, Ahead Of John Kerry Speech, Urges Israel To 'Stay Strong'

World | | Updated: December 28, 2016 23:42 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Donald Trump, Ahead Of John Kerry Speech, Urges Israel To 'Stay Strong'

Trump waves to reporters after meeting with Rubenstein at the Mar-a-lago Club in Florida.

WASHINGTON:  US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday chided the Obama administration for its stance towards Israel, shortly before the US secretary of state was set to deliver a speech regarding international opposition to Israeli settlement building.

"We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the US, but.......," Trump, a Republican, wrote on Twitter.

"not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (UN)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!" he added, referring to when he takes over the White House from Democratic President Barack Obama.
 
© Thomson Reuters 2016


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READMan Who Faces 44 Cases In Mulayam Singh Yadav's UP List, Akhilesh Yadav's Aides Dropped
Donald TrumpJohn KerryStay StrongIsraeltrump to Israel

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive Score

................................ Advertisement ................................