Donald Trump Accepts Xi Jinping's Invitation To Visit China: Report

US President Donald Trump accepted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's invitation to visit China, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday, citing officials.Mr Xi, on a two-day visit to Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, the first meeting between the two presidents, also urged cooperation with the United States on investment, infrastructure and energy, Xinhua said.Mr Trump agreed to the trip 'with pleasure', and hoped to visit at an early date, Xinhua cited officials as saying.The most urgent problem facing the two leaders is how to persuade nuclear-armed North Korea to halt unpredictable behaviour like missile test launches that have heightened tensions in South Korea and Japan.(With Inputs From AFP and Reuters)