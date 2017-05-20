News Flash
2 soldiers die as army stops infiltration bid in Nowgam sector in Kashmir, 2 terrorists shot dead

Did Not Discuss James Comey With Donald Trump, Says Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

FBI Director James Comey, who had been in charge of investigation into alleged links between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, was fired by the US president on May 9.

World | | Updated: May 20, 2017 20:21 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (File)

Moscow:  Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday he had not discussed the firing of the former FBI Director James Comey with U.S. President Donald Trump, Interfax news agency reported.

"We did not touch this issue at all," Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying.

The New York Times has reported that Trump told Lavrov and Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak at a White House meeting last week that firing Comey relieved "great pressure" the president faced from a law-enforcement probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump on Thursday denied asking Comey to drop the probe into links between Russia and his former national security adviser Michael Flynn and decried a "witch hunt" against him.
