Date Set For Brexit Case Result In Britain's Supreme Court

Judges in the British Supreme Court will deliver their ruling on January 24 over who should decide on Britain's Brexit measures.Prime Minister Theresa May has said her government should determine when Britain triggers its process for exiting the European Union, and also decide on a final deal, Xinhua news agency reported.But her strategy faced a challenge in the courts from a group of individuals demanding that parliament should be in the driving seat.May has already indicated she plans to trigger the Article 50 mechanism for leaving the EU by the end of March.In her keynote speech on Tuesday, May announced that both the House of Commons and the House of Lords will be given a vote on a final Brexit vote.The ruling by the judges of the Supreme Court in Britain, is expected to determine whether May's government can start the Brexit process without the Parliament's approval.The judges spent several days before Christmas hearing legal arguments in what was described as the most important case in British legal history.