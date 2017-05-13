Cyber Strike On UK Hospitals Is 'International Attack': PM Theresa May

The NHS declared a "major incident" after the cyber attacks, which prompted some hospitals to divert ambulances and scrap operations.

World | | Updated: May 13, 2017 00:26 IST
30 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cyber Strike On UK Hospitals Is 'International Attack': PM Theresa May

A number of NHS organisations reported they have suffered from a ransomware attack

London:  A cyber strike which hit dozens of British hospitals on Friday is part of a wider "international attack", Prime Minister Theresa May said. "We are aware that a number of NHS organisations have reported that they have suffered from a ransomware attack. This is not targeted at the NHS, it's an international attack and a number of countries and organisations have been affected," May said, referring to the country's National Health Service.

The state-run NHS declared a "major incident" after the cyber attacks, which prompted some hospitals to divert ambulances and scrap operations.

"The National Cyber Security Centre is working closely with NHS digital to ensure that they support the organisations concerned and that they protect patient safety," May added.

The prime minister said the government is not aware of any patient data being compromised.

At least 16 organisations within the NHS, some of which are responsible for several hospitals each, have reported being struck.

Following the cyber attacks pictures were posted on social media showing screens of NHS computers with images demanding payment of $300 (275 euros) worth of the online currency Bitcoin, saying: "Ooops, your files have been encrypted!"

Forcepoint Security Labs said that "a major malicious email campaign" consisting of nearly five million emails per hour was spreading the new ransomware.

The group said in a statement that the attack had "global scope", affecting organisations in Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Mexico.

In Spain, employees at telecom giant Telefonica were told to shut down their workstations immediately through megaphone announcements as the attack spread.

Trending

Share this story on

30 Shares
ALSO READInfosys Hyderabad Techie Accused Of Stalking Colleague Is Missing
Theresa MayBritish hospital cyber strike

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreMoto E4Amazon SaleMeri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3

................................ Advertisement ................................