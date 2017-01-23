Collapse
Computer Glitch Grounds Domestic United Airlines Flights

World | | Updated: January 23, 2017 07:48 IST
United Airlines says all of its domestic flights are grounded on Sunday because of a computer problem.

Company spokeswoman Maddie King said in a brief statement that it issued a ground stop in the US. because of an "IT issue." It did not give any more details, and it was not immediately clear how many flights were affected.

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.

