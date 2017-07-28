Commuter Train Crash In Barcelona Station Injures 48

At least 18 of the injured need hospital attention, emergency services said. The driver was among the injured, they said.
The train was coming from Sant Vicenc de Calders village in the province of Tarragona on the R2 line of the Rodalies commuter rail service, emergency services said.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett Editing by Louise Ireland and Sarah White)
