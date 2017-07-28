Commuter Train Crash In Barcelona Station Injures 48

A train accident at Barcelona's Francia station left 48 people injured, including the driver of the train that crashed into a railway buffer.

World | | Updated: July 28, 2017 12:45 IST
18 of the 48 injured in the Barcelona train crash need to be hospitalised

Madrid:  A commuter train crashed into a railway buffer in Barcelona's Francia station, injuring 48 people, five of those seriously, emergency services said on Friday. There were no deaths reported.

At least 18 of the injured need hospital attention, emergency services said. The driver was among the injured, they said.

The train was coming from Sant Vicenc de Calders village in the province of Tarragona on the R2 line of the Rodalies commuter rail service, emergency services said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett Editing by Louise Ireland and Sarah White)
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

barcelona station crashbarcelona train accident

