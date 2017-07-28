Chronology Of Panama Papers Scandal In Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court today. Following is the chronology of the Panamagate scandal:April 4, 2016: The International Consortium of Investigative Journalism publishes the Panama Papers, exposing tax evasion by the world's elite through off-shore accounts and shell companies. The documents include names of Sharif's family.April 5, 2016: Sharif sets up a judicial committee to investigate the allegations, denies charges.April 26, 2016: Opposition parties reject the judicial commission set up by the government.November 1, 2016: The Supreme Court decides to pursue a case related to Nawaz Sharif.November 7, 2016: PML-N submits Qatari prince's letter to the Supreme Court containing information about the London flats that were at the centre of the Panama Papers scandal.January 6, 2017: Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz submits details of assets after the Supreme Court resumes hearing.April 20, 2017: SC orders formation of a JIT with a split 3-2 verdict to probe the corruption charges against Sharif.May 5, 2017: SC formally constitutes the JIT.May 22, 2017: The JIT presents its first bi-weekly report to the SC in two volumes.May 24, 2017: The JIT sends questionnaires to Sharif and his two sons - Hussain and Hassan.May 28, 2017: Sharif's elder son, Hussain, appears before the JIT, claims it did not provide him any questionnaire.May 30, 2017: Hussain appears before JIT for the second time.June 13, 2017: The JIT submits report to the SC on obstructions to its work, blames government institutions for "creating impediments in the collection of evidence".June 15, 2017: Sharif appears before the JIT for questioning, becoming the first sitting Pakistan prime minister to appear before any investigating agency.June 17, 2017: Sharif's younger brother and Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif questioned by JIT.July 5, 2017: Sharif's daughter Maryam appears before JIT.July 7, 2017: Former Qatari premier Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani sends a letter to the JIT, asking it to record his statement at his palace before submitting its final report to the SC.July 8, 2017: PML-N says will reject any JIT report without Qatari ex-premier's statement.July 10, 2017: The JIT submits final report to the SC.July 21, 2017: The three-judge bench Supreme Court bench hearing the case reserves decision.July 28, 2017: The five-member SC bench unanimously rules against Sharif, disqualifying him from the office.