Christian Man Working As Sweeper Arrested For Blasphemy In Pakistan

A Christian man has been arrested on the charges of blasphemy in Pakistan's Punjab province.Soon after arresting the suspect the police shifted him to an undisclosed location on the fear that the people from the area led by religious groups might attack the police station.The incident took place at Kharian Gujrat, some 200 kms from Lahore, the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province.Nadeem Ahmed, owner of an electric shop in Dinga town, filed a complaint with the police that a friend of his informed him on Thursday that a Christian sweeper had allegedly uttered remarks against the Prophet, according to Superintendent of Police Maaz Zafar.The sweeper worked at a private hospital.A case against the suspect has been registered. Mr Zafar said the police raided the whereabouts of the sweeper and arrested him.He said the situation in the area is under control and police personnel are patrolling the town.Blasphemy is very sensitive issue in Pakistan and those accused of it have become an easy target for terrorists.