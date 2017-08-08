China's Sichuan Province Hit By 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake: USGS

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake rattled southwest China late Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said. There was no immediate information on any damage or casualties.The quake occurred around 9.20 pm (1320 GMT) in a remote region of Sichuan province not far from the site of a massive 8.0-magnitude earthquake in 2008 that left 87,000 people dead or missing.The epicentre of Tuesday's quake was 284 kilometres (176 miles) north of the provincial capital Chengdu and struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, the USGS said.China is regularly hit by earthquakes, especially its mountainous western and southwestern regions.