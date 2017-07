China Urges Calm After US Says Ready To Use Force Against North Korea To halt the North Korea's nuclear missile programme, China's foreign ministry called for all sides to remain calm after US said it was ready to use force.

North Korea escalated tensions with it's latest missile launch (Reuters) beijing: China's foreign ministry on Thursday called for all sides to remain calm and exercise restraint after the United States said it was ready to use force, if need be, to halt North Korea's nuclear missile programme.



China fully implements United Nations sanctions on North Korea, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing.



