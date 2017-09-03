China 'Strongly Condemns' North Korea's Nuclear Test

The test was North Korea's sixth and was far more powerful than any weapon it has previously detonated.

World | | Updated: September 03, 2017 14:12 IST
China slammed Pyongyang for ignoring international condemnation of its atomic weapons programme

Beijing:  China strongly condemned North Korea's nuclear test on Sunday, slamming Pyongyang for ignoring international condemnation of its atomic weapons programme.

North Korea "has ignored the international community's widespread opposition, again carrying out a nuclear test. China's government expresses resolute opposition and strong condemnation toward this", the foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.

Pyongyang declared the test of what it called a hydrogen bomb to be a "perfect success".

Beijing is North Korea's main diplomatic ally and economic supporter and is seen as playing a crucial role in efforts to get Pyongyang to curb its weapons programme.

