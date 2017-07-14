China Says Awarding Nobel Peace Prize To Liu Xiaobo Was 'Blasphemy'

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China had lodged protests with certain countries for interfering in its judicial sovereignty.

World | | Updated: July 14, 2017 13:59 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
China Says Awarding Nobel Peace Prize To Liu Xiaobo Was 'Blasphemy'

China said giving Nobel Peace Prize to Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo was a "blasphemy".

Beijing, China:  Giving the Nobel Peace Prize to Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo was a "blasphemy", China said Friday as it faced a barrage of criticism over the democracy activist's death.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China had lodged protests with "certain countries" for interfering in its "judicial sovereignty".

"Conferring the prize to such a person goes against the purposes of this award. It's a blasphemy of the peace prize," Geng told a regular news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READRanbir Kapoor Reveals The Most Irritating Person In Family WhatsApp Group
Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobojudiacial sovereigntyDemocracy activistGeng ShuangNobel Peace Prize

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersMOM Movie ReviewSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewAsus ZenFone AR

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................