China Says Awarding Nobel Peace Prize To Liu Xiaobo Was 'Blasphemy'

Giving the Nobel Peace Prize to Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo was a "blasphemy", China said Friday as it faced a barrage of criticism over the democracy activist's death.Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China had lodged protests with "certain countries" for interfering in its "judicial sovereignty"."Conferring the prize to such a person goes against the purposes of this award. It's a blasphemy of the peace prize," Geng told a regular news briefing.