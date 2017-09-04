China Makes Diplomatic Protest To North Korea Over Nuke Test

China has "launched stern representations with the person in charge of the DPRK embassy in China", foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters at a regular press briefing, using an acronym for the North's official name.

World | | Updated: September 04, 2017 13:33 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
China Makes Diplomatic Protest To North Korea Over Nuke Test

China opposes the DPRK in carrying out nuclear missile development, said Chinese foreign minister

Beijing, China:  China said on Monday it had lodged an official protest with North Korea following Pyongyang's largest-ever nuclear weapons test.

China has "launched stern representations with the person in charge of the DPRK embassy in China", foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters at a regular press briefing, using an acronym for the North's official name.

"China opposes the DPRK in carrying out nuclear missile development and we are committed to denuclearisation of the peninsula. This position is well-known and the DPRK also knows this position perfectly well," he said.

On Sunday North Korea said it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb, an announcement that provoked strong condemnation from the international community.

The resulting blast was considerably larger than the country's previous tests and could be felt in Chinese cities hundreds of kilometres from the North's border. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READSecond Indian Student, Rescued From Lake In Hurricane-Hit Texas, Dies
PyongyangNorth Korea MisisleChinaNorth KoreaNorth Korea Nuke Test

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoNokia 6

................................ Advertisement ................................