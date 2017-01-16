Collapse
Expand
News Flash
PM, Chief Justice, opposition leader to meet today on next CBI chief, acting chief Asthana's appointment challenged in court

China Assigns 2 Ships To Pak Navy To Guard Gwadar Port

World | | Updated: January 16, 2017 11:53 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
China Assigns 2 Ships To Pak Navy To Guard Gwadar Port

Gwadar port in Balochistan is key to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Gwadar port is key to $46 billion investment by China in Pakistan
  2. Chinese navy sends 2 ships to help guard the port
  3. Pakistan has to protect Chinese investment in roads, rail lines, ports
In a development that's expected to trigger concern in India, China has handed over two ships to the Pakistani navy to help safeguard the Gwadar port which is being modernized by Beijing as part of a 46-bilion dollar project.

The deep-water port in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan is key to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that also encompasses roads and energy projects.

China handed over the two ships to the Pakistan Navy yesterday for joint security.

Recently built in China and equipped with state-of-the-art guns, the ships will be part of Pakistan Navy and also used to protect the sea-lanes in the Arabian Sea.

A ceremony was held in Gwadar where Chinese officials handed them over to their Pakistani counterparts.

"The Chinese ships have become part of the Pakistan Navy from today," Vice Admiral Hussaini said, adding that the navy would become stronger with the induction of the ships.

Balochistan is home to a huge  ethnic nationalist insurgency and protecting  billions of dollars of Chinese investment in roads, railways and pipelines is a huge challenge. Pakistan has raised a dedicated security force to protect CPEC projects.

China had earlier suggested that it would not assign its naval ships to Gwadar, a move that would be seen by both Delhi and the US as an aggressive measure in an area strategically crucial to India.
 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READVideo Shows 2-Year-Old Indian-Origin Baby Being Burnt By US Nanny
China Pakistan RelationsChina gives ships to PakistanGwadar Port

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreKhaidi No 150A Monster CallsBairavaaKyrgyzstan Plane Crash

................................ Advertisement ................................