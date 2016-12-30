Collapse
China Adds 3,000 Km Of Rail Lines In 2016: Official

World | | Updated: December 30, 2016 10:46 IST
China's rail network totalled 124,000 km by end-2016, including 20,000 km of high-speed connections.

SHANGHAI:  China extended its rail network by about 3,000 km (1,865 miles)in 2016, about 10 percent of the total new rail lines expected in the government's current five-year plan from 2016 to 2020, according to official figures.

Yang Yudong, China's vice-minister of transport and the head of the country's railway bureau, told a briefing on Thursday the rail network totalled 124,000 km (77,000 miles) by end-2016, including 20,000 km (12,400 miles) of high-speed connections.

China plans to invest 3.5 trillion yuan ($500 billion) on new railway construction over the 2016-2020 period and increase its network to a total length of 150,000 km (93,200 miles), according to a five-year plan published earlier this year.

Yang said China would encourage the use of public-private partnerships in rail investment.

On Wednesday, China formally opened a new 1,400-mile (2,250 km) high-speed railway connecting the southwestern city of Kunming with Shanghai on the eastern coast.

It aims to complete plans to criss-cross the country with four north-south and four east-west bullet train connections by the end of the decade. Two of the connections have yet to be built.

China spent 3.58 trillion yuan over 2011-2015 to build 30,000 km (18,600 miles) of new tracks, Yang said.
© Thomson Reuters 2016


