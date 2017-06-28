Chana Dal Among New Entries In Oxford English Dictionary

Indian food essentials chana and chana dal are among the many new entries into the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) unveiled today. Chickpeas (chana) and the split chickpea lentils (chana dal) join the vast list of more than 600 other words and phrases that the authoritative Oxford English Dictionary has deemed popular enough to be included in its quarterly update.The clutch of words debuting in the quarterly update of the world's definitive guide to the evolving English language covers everything from lifestyle, current affairs and the educational world.The other prominent new entries include a batch of tennis-related words including playing terms like "forced error" as well as slang such as "bagel" - which refers to a score in a set of six games to love, due to the similarity of the numeral 0 to the shape of a bagel.Robert McNicol, Librarian at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), who was invited to offer his expertise on the tennis-themed words for their inclusion in the dictionary, said the words were part of tennis' tradition."Tennis is renowned for its many long-held traditions, and part of that is the unique language used to describe particular playing shots and racket techniques," said McNicol.In 2016, Oxford Dictionary had announced 'post-truth' as its "Word of the Year".Since then, the huge increase in usage of the word has given the lexicographers enough evidence to add it to the latest edition of 'OED'.Other notable entries in the latest update include the slangs 'footless', 'swimmer' and 'son of a bachelor'.