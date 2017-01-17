Caretaker Jailed For Stealing 170,000 Pounds From 95-Year-Old In UK

A British court has sentenced a woman caretaker for the elderly people to two years and four months in jail for stealing more than 170,000 pounds from a vulnerable 95-year-old pensioner.Nazneen Chattun cashed 71 cheques and obtained power of attorney which gave her control of the old age pensioner's bank accounts.Chattun, 55, of Hounslow, was convicted of three counts of theft totalling 171,455 pounds between June and August 2013, the Evening Standard reported.At Isleworth crown court she was sentenced to two years and four months in prison, the paper said.The pensioner, from Isleworth, gave evidence during the trial of Chattun, who was being paid by Hounslow council to care for her at home.Social services became involved after the woman was taken to West Middlesex Hospital casualty department in February 2012. They discovered she had been neglecting herself and living in sub-standard conditions. There was no heating in the house, it leaked and she was not eating properly.Mauritius-born Chattun gave more than 8,000 pounds of the pensioner's money to her children. Police were able to seize 130,000 pounds held in Chattun's bank account, the paper said.Recorder Edward Jenkins said: "You came to realise quickly she was to be an excellent source of money for your needs and you started to steal from her for a sustained period. You acted in breach of trust of your employers and the trust society has placed in you as a caretaker."You needed to take further steps to control her money and you got power of attorney over her financial affairs, showing a level of persistence and considerable sophistication."During the trial the pensioner gave evidence via video link, but answered: "I don't know," and "I can't remember," to most of the questions."She (Chattun) used to do a bit of shopping sometimes if I ever wanted any bread or whatever and sit and talk. I didn't take much notice," she said.