Cardinal Pell Granted Leave, Not Resigning: Vatican

The Vatican said today in a statement making clear that Cardinal George Pell has been granted a leave and is not resigning.

World | | Updated: June 29, 2017 13:16 IST
Cardinal George Pell has been granted a leave of absence from his senior Church post

Vatican City:  Cardinal George Pell has been granted a leave of absence from his senior Church post, the Vatican said today in a statement making clear the Australian was not resigning.

The strongly supportive statement said Pope Francis had appreciated Pell's "honesty" while working on economic reforms and said it was important to recall Pell's repeated condemnation of abuse and his past cooperation with the Australian authorities.
 

