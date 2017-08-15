Car Ploughs Into Pizzeria Outside Paris, Killing Young Girl, Several Injured: Reports

Several injured after car ploughed into pizzeria in Sept-Sorts east Paris (Twitter image by @HoolaChoup)
Paris:
A car ploughed into the outdoor terrace of a pizzeria in the town of Sept-Sorts east of Paris on Monday, killing a young girl and injuring several other people, BFM TV reported.
BFM TV said the driver of the vehicle had been arrested.
A local official from the Seine-et-Marne prefecture declined to comment.
