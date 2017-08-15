Car Ploughs Into Pizzeria Outside Paris, Killing Young Girl, Several Injured: Reports

World | | Updated: August 15, 2017 02:12 IST
Several injured after car ploughed into pizzeria in Sept-Sorts east Paris (Twitter image by @HoolaChoup)

Paris:  A car ploughed into the outdoor terrace of a pizzeria in the town of Sept-Sorts east of Paris on Monday, killing a young girl and injuring several other people, BFM TV reported.

BFM TV said the driver of the vehicle had been arrested.

A local official from the Seine-et-Marne prefecture declined to comment.
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

