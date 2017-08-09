French Police Seek Vehicle After Soldiers Hit In Paris, 6 Injured

French soldiers injured after they were by a vehicle in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, Paris police authorities said on Wednesday, adding that a security operation was underway in the area.Six soldiers were hurt, four of them lightly and two more seriously, a police department official added in response to a query from Reuters."Police intervention is underway. Search underway for vehicle," the Paris police department said in a Tweet.Patrick Balkany, the local mayor for the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, had "no doubt" that Wednesday's incident in which a car drove into a group of soldiers, was a deliberate act."Without any doubt, it was a deliberate act," Balkany told BFM TV."It's an odious act of aggression," Balkany also said, adding that the car in question was a BMW.France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015 and has seen a string of attacks on security forces who have been regularly targeted, particularly those guarding key tourist sites.An 18-year-old with a history of psychological problems was arrested on Saturday at the Eiffel Tower after brandishing a knife.He told investigators he wanted to kill a soldier, sources close to the case told AFP.In February, a man armed with a machete attacked four soldiers on patrol at Paris's Louvre Museum, while in April another extremist shot and killed a policeman on the Champs Elysees.In June, a 40-year-old Algeria doctorate student who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group attacked a policeman with a hammer outside Notre Dame