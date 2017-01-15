Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wishes Tamils On Occasion Of Pongal

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished Tamils all over the world on occasion of Pongal and hailed the contribution of the community in Canada. Last year, the Canadian Parliament passed a legislation recognising January as Tamil Heritage Month. Canada is home to a large number of Sri Lankan Tamils and Toronto is often described as a 'mini-Jaffna'."Tamils in Canada and around the world will gather to celebrate Thai Pongal. This festival marks the end of the harvest season and start of the new year," Mr Trudeau said.

"Friends and families will come together to give thanks for a prosperous harvest and a season of good fortune. It is a time for joy, celebration, and community," the Canadian Prime Minister said.



He added that the decision to recognize January as Tamil Heritage Month was to thank the community for the contribution they make to the Canadian society.



Mr Trudeau has often extended such gestures toward communities from other parts of the world, especially South Asians. Last year, the Canadian Prime Minister was appreciated for extending an apology for the Komagata Maru incident of 1914. On May 23, 1914, a Japanese ship - Komagata Maru - which was carrying 376 passengers, majority of whom were Sikh,s Hindus and Muslims was denied entry into Canada after an immigration dispute. Some of them were eventually killed on their return to India.



Two years ago, Mr Trudeau danced with Indians on occasion of the Independence Day.