Canadian Man Held In Florida After Driving On Airport Tarmac

A Canadian man is being held on $5,100 bond in Florida after driving a baggage-towing vehicle across the tarmac at Orlando International Airport.The Orlando Sentinel reports that police identified the man as 27-year-old Richard Hogh. According to an affidavit, Hogh was flying Friday to Chicago and then to Canada.Police said United Airlines employees removed Hogh from his flight after he sat in a first-class seat that wasn't his and claimed he was a pilot.Authorities said Hogh removed his pants before reaching the tarmac, where he climbed onto a luggage tug and told the driver he "had a flight to catch." When the driver left, police said Hogh drove the tug onto a taxiway.Hogh faces grand theft and trespassing charges. Orange County jail records don't show whether he has an attorney.