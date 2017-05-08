Canada's Justin Trudeau Congratulates Emmanuel Macron On French Presidential Win

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau telephoned Emmanuel Macron on Sunday to congratulate him on winning France's presidential election."I look forward to working closely with President-elect Macron in the years ahead as we work together on a progressive agenda to promote international security, increase collaboration in science and technology, and create good, middle class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic," he said in a statement earlier."This also includes implementing the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement."The Canadian leader cited Canada and France's "warm and historic relationship, rooted in our common history, deep cultural ties, people-to-people connections, and strong economic partnership."And he pledged more cooperation on issues such as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, G7, G20 and La Francophonie, the international organization of French-speaking countries.