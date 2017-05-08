Canada's Justin Trudeau Congratulates Emmanuel Macron On French Presidential Win

The Canadian leader cited Canada and France's "warm and historic relationship, rooted in our common history".

World | | Updated: May 08, 2017 05:59 IST
7 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Canada's Justin Trudeau Congratulates Emmanuel Macron On French Presidential Win

Emmanuel Macron will become France's youngest leader since Napoleon

Ottawa:  Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau telephoned Emmanuel Macron on Sunday to congratulate him on winning France's presidential election.

"I look forward to working closely with President-elect Macron in the years ahead as we work together on a progressive agenda to promote international security, increase collaboration in science and technology, and create good, middle class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic," he said in a statement earlier.

"This also includes implementing the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement."

The Canadian leader cited Canada and France's "warm and historic relationship, rooted in our common history, deep cultural ties, people-to-people connections, and strong economic partnership."

And he pledged more cooperation on issues such as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, G7, G20 and La Francophonie, the international organization of French-speaking countries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

7 Shares
ALSO READBaahubali 2 Creates History, Becomes First Indian Movie Ever To Collect Rs 1,000 Crore
Emmanuel MacronJustin TrudeauFrench presidential elections

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2

................................ Advertisement ................................