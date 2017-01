© Thomson Reuters 2017

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief spokeswoman on Tuesday demanded that Fox News channel in the United States either retract or update a tweet that a gunman who killed six people at a Quebec mosque was of Moroccan origin because the suspect is in fact French-Canadian.Spokeswoman Kate Purchase said the tweet on Monday dishonoured the victims "by spreading misinformation, playing identity politics, and perpetuating fear and division within our communities".A Fox News representative could not immediately be reached for comment.