Can Teach US 'Severe Lesson', UN Abused Authority: North Korea

Pyongyang called new UN sanctions 'fabricated' and warned there would be 'strong follow-up measures' and acts of justice

World | | Updated: August 07, 2017 19:01 IST
North Korea said its intercontinental ballistic missiles can strike any part of the US (Reuters)

Manila:  North Korea is ready to give the United States a "severe lesson" with its strategic nuclear force if it takes military action against it, and will not put its nuclear programme or its missiles on the negotiating table, it said in a statement to a regional meeting on Monday.

In a transcript of a statement by Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, which was distributed to media in Manila, Pyongyang called new U.N. sanctions "fabricated" and warned there would be "strong follow-up measures" and acts of justice. It said the resolution showed the United Nations had abused its authority.

It said its intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July proved that the entire United States was in its firing range, and those missiles were a legitimate means of self-defence.

It was not immediately clear whether the statement was read to the ASEAN Regional Forum on Monday.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Manolo Serapio Jr; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Nick Macfie)
 
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

North KoreaUnited NationsChinaballistic missilenuclear missile

