Japan Wants To Refill World War II Peace Treaty Row With Russia

World | | Updated: April 29, 2017 21:26 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Japan Wants To Refill World War II Peace Treaty Row With Russia

Russia and Japan has not signed peace treaty after the end of World War II due to islands' disputes.

London:  Japan wants to resolve a territorial row that has over-shadowed ties with Russia since World War Two, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday.

"A peace treaty between Japan and Russia has not been concluded yet, even after 70 years have passed since the end of World War Two," Abe told reporters in London. "It is an extremely unusual situation. Infinite possibilities are latent in the cooperation between Japan and Russia".

Russia and Japan did not sign a formal peace treaty at the end of World War Two because of a dispute over islands in the Western Pacific, called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kuriles in Russia.

The islands were seized by Soviet forces at the end of World War Two and 17,000 Japanese residents were forced to flee.

"Russia's constructive engagement is essential in resolving global challenges," Abe said. "It is my intention to continue to have dialogue with President (Vladimir) Putin, so as to co-ordinate regarding these challenges".

(Reporting by William James, Writing by Alistair Smout, Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

6 Shares
ALSO READDigvijaya Singh Dropped As Congress In-Charge Of Goa, Karnataka
Shinzo AbeJapan Russia RelationsJapan Russia Disputed IslandsLondonShinzo Abe Britain Visit

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Baahubali 2IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2 Movie Review

................................ Advertisement ................................