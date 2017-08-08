Brussels Cops Shoot At Car As Driver Claims He Has Explosives

Police cordoned off the area and told residents to remain indoors while military units check for explosives

World | | Updated: August 08, 2017 22:39 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Brussels Cops Shoot At Car As Driver Claims He Has Explosives

The bomb squad of the Belgian military are checking the car, Brussels police said (Representational)

Brussels:  Belgian police fired a shot at a vehicle in the Brussels district of Molenbeek and called in a bomb squad after the driver claimed to have explosives on board, Belgium's federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Police cordoned off the area and told residents to remain indoors while military units checks for explosives, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors said.

"The man was driving suspiciously and failed to stop at a traffic light," spokeswoman Ine van Wymersch told Reuters.

"When the police arrested him, he claimed to have explosives so not to take any risk, the army has been called in to check."

Molenbeek, a poor district of the capital with a large Moroccan Muslim population, gained notoriety after an Islamic State cell based there mounted suicide attacks on Paris in November 2015 that killed 130 people. Associates of that group attacked Brussels itself four months later, killing 32 people.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Gareth Jones)
 
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READCounting Of Votes To Begin Soon In Gujarat Rajya Sabha Polls
BrusselsBelgiumISIS

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalLG Q6Flipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................