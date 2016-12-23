Brother Tells Berlin Attack Suspect To Surrender

A brother of Tunisian Anis Amri, the prime suspect in a deadly truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market, urged him Thursday to surrender to ease pressure on his family."If he is listening to me, I tell him: 'Present yourself' (to the police), so the family can rest easier," Abdelkader Amri told reporters in the Amri home town in Tunisia."If my brother is behind the attack, I say to him 'You dishonour us'," he said.But "I'm sure he can't have done this," he said, speaking outside the family home in Oueslatia, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Kairouan in eastern Tunisia.A large truck ploughed through a crowd in Monday's attack on a Christmas market that killed 11 people.A 12th victim, the hijacked truck's Polish driver, was found shot in the cab.Prosecutors in Germany have issued a Europe-wide wanted notice for 24-year-old Anis Amri, offering a 100,000 euro reward for information leading to his arrest and warning he "could be violent and armed".