Brits Think Prime Minister Theresa May Is A Lot Naughtier Than She Says She Is

Just two days before Britain's general election, Prime Minister Theresa May had a somewhat strange confession to make.Speaking to ITV news, May revealed that the naughtiest thing she has ever done was "running through fields of wheat" in her younger years."What's the naughtiest thing you ever did?" asked interviewer, Julie Etchingham."Oh, goodness me. Well, I suppose - gosh. Do you know, I'm not quite sure," May replied.Etchingham pressed: "There must have been a moment when....""I have to confess, when me and my friend, sort of, used to run through the fields of wheat, the farmers weren't too pleased about that," May said.In light of the prime minister's "wild" admission, Twitter, of course, erupted. Users responded with memes, sarcasm and the hashtags #FieldsOfWheat and #NaughtyTheresaOne user described the confession as "a harrowing tale from Theresa May's teenage delinquent past," while many others joined forces to mock May's response. "I remember those running through fields of wheatdays. Proper naughty!" tweeted one user.While some were clearly amused at the prime minister's rebellious field-running days, others weren't quite so entertained. Believing that May was downplaying her "naughtiness," hundreds tweeted their own answers to the question."Cutting 20,000 police, 1300 armed police, 5% of MI5, lying to public about it, suppressing report on funding terrorists and report on NHS""home office racism vans""what about selling arms to Saudi Arabia""Goodness me. Gosh. Well, I must confess me and my friends cut police to levels that harmed our national security," wrote Dan Gilbert.Even Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, couldn't resist sharing May's confession with her 600,000 followers."Posting without comment!"