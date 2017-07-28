British Police Suspect Corporate Manslaughter Over Tower Blaze: Report

Kensington and Chelsea Council did not immediately comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Updated: July 28, 2017 01:35 IST
British Police Suspect Corporate Manslaughter Over Tower Blaze: Report

Grenfell Tower fire killed at least 80 people in London last month (File Photo)

London:  British police investigating the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 80 people in London last month said there are grounds to suspect that corporate manslaughter may have been committed by the local council, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The BBC said Kensington and Chelsea Council and the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation have been told there are grounds to suspect that each may have committed the offence.

"There are reasonable grounds to suspect that each organisation may have committed the offence of corporate manslaughter," the BBC quoted a letter from London police to residents of the tower block as saying.

