British Police Suspect Corporate Manslaughter Over Tower Blaze: Report

The BBC said Kensington and Chelsea Council and the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation have been told there are grounds to suspect that each may have committed the offence.
"There are reasonable grounds to suspect that each organisation may have committed the offence of corporate manslaughter," the BBC quoted a letter from London police to residents of the tower block as saying.
Kensington and Chelsea Council did not immediately comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)