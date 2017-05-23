'Confirmed Fatalities' At Manchester Concert: British Police

British police said on Monday they had responded to a serious incident at a venue in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing.

World | | Updated: May 23, 2017 04:59 IST
"Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena," Manchester Police.

Manchester:  British police said early Tuesday there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" after reports of at least one explosion during a pop concert in the city of Manchester.

Ambulances were seen rushing to the Manchester Arena venue and police added in a statement that people should avoid the area.

The deaths followed television footage of people leaving the arena, which had been hosting a concert by the American singer Ariana Grande, in a state of alarm.

The first unconfirmed reports of an explosion emerged shortly after 2145 GMT.

Suzy Mitchell, whose flat is opposite the venue said: "(I) just heard a huge bang from my bed, came out to the front of my apartment and everyone was running away in big crowds."

Several media outlets reported that there had been two explosions from within the 21,000 capacity venue.

Train services to and from Manchester Victoria Station -- located under the Arena -- had been cancelled.

"Emergency services are dealing with an incident near Manchester Victoria, resulting in all lines being closed," operator Northern Railway wrote on its website.
  

