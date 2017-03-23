British Police Make 7 Arrests Post London Attacks, Death Toll Revisited To 3

Seven people have been arrested including in London and Birmingham over Wednesday's terror attack at the British parliament, the police said on Thursday, revising down the number of victims to three people."We have searched six addresses and made seven arrests," Britain's top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley, who had earlier said there were four victims in the attack, told reporters in London.The raid was linked to the assailant in Wednesday's attacks, in which four people were killed and 40 wounded, the Press Association news agency and Sky News reported.Police refused to confirm a link between the raid in the central English city and the attack in the capital, which they have attributed to "Islamist-related terrorism".The attack unfolded on Wednesday across Westminster Bridge in the shadow of Big Ben, a towering landmark that draws tourists by the millions and stands over Britain's Houses of Parliament -- the very image of London.The attacker's car struck pedestrians on the bridge before crashing into the railings surrounding the heavily guarded Houses of Parliament, sowing first shock then panic in the seat of British power.The assailant then ran through the gates brandishing a knife and stabbed a 48-year-old policeman to death before being shot dead by another officer.