Hoping it's a false alarm in Holborn today! pic.twitter.com/h32qJuS2bb — Abigail Lepp (@AbigailLeppPR) September 19, 2017

© Thomson Reuters 2017

British police were investigating reports of a suspicious package near Holborn, central London, on Tuesday and have sent specialist officers to the scene, a spokeswoman said.Pictures on Twitter showed several police cars and officers in the cordoned-off street.The spokeswoman said she did not have any more information about the incident.