British PM Theresa May To Meet Fire Survivors In Downing Street Residence

British Prime Minister Theresa May is to meet victims of the Grenfell Tower fire disaster in her 10 Downing Street office on Saturday, officials said.Ms May, who has faced criticism of her response to the tragedy in which at least 30 people died, will meet victims, volunteers and community leaders, a Downing Street spokesman said."The prime minister is this morning chairing a cross-government meeting to ensure everything possible is being done to support those affected by the Grenfell tragedy," the spokesman said."Afterwards, she will meet a group of residents, victims, volunteers and community leaders in Number 10."Ms May was criticised for avoiding locals when she visited the charred shell of the 24-storey tower on Thursday and faced cries of "Shame on you" and "coward" when she returned on Friday.Police officers held back booing crowds and broke up scuffles as her vehicle drove off from a local church, where she had met survivors, residents and volunteers.In a television interview Friday, she sidestepped questions over whether she had misread the public mood.