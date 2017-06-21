Britain's Prince Philip Hospitalised But In 'Good Spirits'

World | | Updated: June 21, 2017 15:45 IST
Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip was admitted to hospital yesterday. (Reuters)

London:  Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday and will miss the formal opening of parliament but remains in "good spirits", a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said.

"Prince Philip was admitted to hospital yesterday. He is in good spirits, he is disappointed to be missing the opening of parliament and Royal Ascot," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
© Thomson Reuters 2017


