Britain Suspends Election Campaign After Suspected Terror Attack At Ariana Grande Concert

Britain's political parties have agreed to suspend election campaigning until further notice following an explosion in Manchester that killed 19 people at a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, said in a statement that he had spoken to Prime Minister Theresa May and had agreed that all national campaigning for the June 8 election would be suspended.May said earlier that the incident in the northern English city was being treated as a terrorist attack."I am horrified by the horrendous events in Manchester last night," Corbyn said. "My thoughts are with families and friends of those who have died and been injured."(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)