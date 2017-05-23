Britain Suspends Election Campaign After Suspected Terror Attack At Ariana Grande Concert

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, said in a statement that he had spoken to Prime Minister Theresa May and had agreed that all national campaigning for the June 8 election would be suspended.
May said earlier that the incident in the northern English city was being treated as a terrorist attack.
"I am horrified by the horrendous events in Manchester last night," Corbyn said. "My thoughts are with families and friends of those who have died and been injured."
