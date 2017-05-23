Britain Suspends Election Campaign After Suspected Terror Attack At Ariana Grande Concert

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the suspected terror attack in Manchester Arena during a concert by US singer Ariana Grande that killed 19 people.

World | | Updated: May 23, 2017 11:20 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Britain Suspends Election Campaign After Suspected Terror Attack At Ariana Grande Concert

Britain's election campaigning has been postponed until further notice after the concert explosion.

London:  Britain's political parties have agreed to suspend election campaigning until further notice following an explosion in Manchester that killed 19 people at a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, said in a statement that he had spoken to Prime Minister Theresa May and had agreed that all national campaigning for the June 8 election would be suspended.

May said earlier that the incident in the northern English city was being treated as a terrorist attack.

"I am horrified by the horrendous events in Manchester last night," Corbyn said. "My thoughts are with families and friends of those who have died and been injured."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READA Fresh Challenge for GST Council Only Prayers Can Solve
Ariana Grande concert attackAriana Grandeconcert attackconcert explosion

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf Girlfriend

................................ Advertisement ................................