Britain, France, US Present UN Draft Resolution Condemning Syria Chemical Attack

Britain, France and the United States on Tuesday presented a draft resolution to the UN Security Council condemning the suspected chemical attack in Syria and demanding a full investigation as soon as possible.The text, obtained by AFP, called on the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to report quickly on its findings on the attack earlier in the day on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib province that killed at least 58 civilians.