BRICS Declaration Names Pakistan-Based Terror Groups For The First Time BRICS Summit 2017: Pakistan has not been named in the declaration adopted by BRICS. While it is a close ally of China, the statement makes a strong reference on the need for states to act against terror.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT BRICS leaders adopted a declaration on terrorism at the summit in China's Xiamen. New Delhi: strongly condemned and named in a declaration, for the first time, Pakistan-based terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Haqqani network.



"We strongly condemn terrorist attacks resulting in death to innocent Afghan nationals. We, in this regard, express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir," said the declaration issued by BRICS countries or Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, at the summit in Xiamen.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the summit and will be meeting President Xi Jinping of China tomorrow.



Pakistan has not been named in the declaration adopted by BRICS. While it is a close ally of China, the statement makes a strong reference on the need for states to act against terror.



"We deplore all terrorist attacks worldwide, including attacks in BRICS countries. Recalling the primary leading role and responsibility of states in preventing and countering terrorism, we stress the necessity to develop international cooperation," said the statement, not naming Pakistan, which has been accused of supporting terror groups targeting India.



China has been repeatedly blocked efforts by India at the United Nations to designate the Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar a terrorist. The US, UK, France and other counties are backing India.



