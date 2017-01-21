Collapse
Bomb Blast Kills 20, Wounds Over 50 In Pakistan

World | Edited by | Updated: January 21, 2017 12:28 IST
At least 12 people have been killed and 35 wounded in Parachinar's bomb blast (Representational)

Peshawar:  20 people were killed and 50 were wounded when a bomb struck a market in Pakistan's tribal belt bordering Afghanistan on Saturday, Pakistani health and government officials said.  

The bomb hit the crowded vegetable market in Parachinar city, the capital of Kurram tribal district on the Afghan border where officials said the death toll was expected to rise.

Government official Shahid Khan said explosion took place when the market crowded with retailers buying fruits and vegetables c from a wholesale shop. He said the nature of the explosion is being investigated.

At least 20 people have been killed and 50 wounded, a senior government official in Parachinar, told Press Trust of India.

The blast was caused by an IED (improvised explosive device) which was hidden in a vegetable box.

No group has claimed responsibility.

Parachinar is the capital of Kurram tribal region which has been the scene of high terrorists activities in the past years. Army carried out massive operation against terrorists here but they still have capacity to strike.

(With inputs from AFP, PTI and AP)

