Blasts Rocks Migrant Camps In Northeastern Nigeria, Kills 4 And Injures 18

Borno Police Commissioner Damian Chukwu said 3 blasts occurred near the Muna Garage area.

Maidguri:  Multiple blasts killed four people and injured eight others in the northeastern Nigeria city of Maiduguri, the state police commissioner said on Wednesday.

Borno Police Commissioner Damian Chukwu said three blasts occurred near the Muna Garage area of Maiduguri, the city worst hit by an eight-year-old insurgency by Extremist Boko Haram terrorists, at around 04:30 a.m. (0330 GMT).

"There were four explosions inside the camp," the coordinator of the Muna camp Tijjani Lumani said. "The bombers struck at different locations around 4:30 am. The explosions triggered fires which burned down many tents", he said, adding that casualties details were not known.

(Reporting by Lanre Ola and Ahmed Kingimi, writing by Alexis Akwagyiram, Larry King)
(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)

