Belgium Charges 2 New Suspects Over Paris Attacks: Prosecutor

Belgium has charged two new suspects in connection with the November 2015 Paris attacks claimed by the ISIS group which left 130 people dead, federal prosecutors said on Thursday.The two -- identified as Farid K. and Meryem E. B. -- are "suspected to have provided Khalid El Bakraoui with the false documents afterwards used in preparation of the Paris attacks," a statement said.Bakraoui blew himself up at a Brussels metro station while his brother Ibrahim and another suicide bomber attacked Brussels airport in twin attacks that killed 32 people on March 22 last year.Some 20 people have been charged in Belgium in connection with the investigation into the Paris attacks. Investigators say the Paris and Brussels attacks were carried out by the same cell.Farid K. has "been charged with participation in the activities of a terrorist group, falsification of documents and use of false documents," the prosecutor's office said.Meryem E.B. "has been charged with falsification of documents and use of false documents," it said.Farid K. has been placed in police custody while Meryem E.B was released under "strict" conditions, it added.