Baywatch In Berlin: Priyanka Chopra Bonds With 2 Mitch Buchannons

Priyanka Chopra's Berlin trip forhas fetched some really cool looks. The 34-year-old actress started with a dainty Marc Jacobs dress on day one and opted for an oversize pant suit by Public School on the second day of the promotions. Priyanka and co-stars are having tonnes of fun, as is evident from the pictures Priyanka has instagrammed. Priyanka and teamwere joined by David Hasselhoff - the original Mitch Buchannon from the Nineties show which inspired the film - and everyone was thrilled. David Hasselhoff is of German decent and is a huge star there. He's starred in several German films and reality show, German version of. Dwayne Johnson plays David Hasselhoff's role in the film. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth also joined the team. Here are pictures from's Berlin trip.Pictures from Day #2Pictures from Day #1Meanwhile, Baywatch, which failed to impress critics in USA -where it released last week - also failed miserably at the box office. Seth-Gordon-directed, made in a budget of $60 million, has only recovered $23.1 million from ticket sales, reports AFP. Johnny Depp's, which releases along with, is movie-goer's favourite, having collected $78.5 million so far.Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is undeterred by the Baywatch's failure and has already set her eyes on two other Hollywood projects and, reports Variety . Priyanka Chopra's television showhas also been renewed for the third season. Thestar will therefore complete the shooting ofandin June and July before returning to the sets ofwill release in India on June 2.