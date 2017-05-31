Baywatch In Berlin: Priyanka Chopra Bonds With 2 Mitch Buchannons

Baywatch's original Mitch Buchannon, actor David Hasselhoff joined Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne Johnson for the film's promotion in Berlin

World | Written by | Updated: May 31, 2017 19:31 IST
Team Baywatch with David Hasselhoff in Berlin. (Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka gave us 2 pretty looks - in Marc Jacobs and Public School
  2. David Hasselhoff is promoting the film with the team in Berlin
  3. Priyanka's mother and brother also joined Priyanka in Berlin
Priyanka Chopra's Berlin trip for Baywatch has fetched some really cool looks. The 34-year-old actress started with a dainty Marc Jacobs dress on day one and opted for an oversize pant suit by Public School on the second day of the promotions. Priyanka and co-stars are having tonnes of fun, as is evident from the pictures Priyanka has instagrammed. Priyanka and team Baywatch were joined by David Hasselhoff - the original Mitch Buchannon from the Nineties show which inspired the film - and everyone was thrilled. David Hasselhoff is of German decent and is a huge star there. He's starred in several German films and reality show Promi Big Brother, German version of Celebrity Big Brother. Dwayne Johnson plays David Hasselhoff's role in the film. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth also joined the team. Here are pictures from Baywatch's Berlin trip.

Pictures from Day #2
 
   
 

U were amazing @davidhasselhoff thank u for all the love.. you are and will always #BeBaywatch #baywatchinberlin

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

 
 

A little @publicschoolnyc for the public...'cuz why not?! @baywatchmovie #Berlin @cristinaehrlich

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

 
 

Doing what we do best! #beingbaywatch @alexandradaddario @kellyrohrbach @ilfenator #baywatchbabes love u guys!

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



Pictures from Day #1
 
 
 

Summertime fun in @marcjacobs #baywatchinberlin @cristinaehrlich

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

 
 

Finally a moment of chill with @sethnodrog @madhuchopra @siddharthchopra89 #baywatchinberlin

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

 
 

The Hoff is the sweetest. Thank u for Tshirts @davidhasselhoff #baywatchinberlin

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



Meanwhile, Baywatch, which failed to impress critics in USA -where it released last week - also failed miserably at the box office. Seth-Gordon-directed Baywatch, made in a budget of $60 million, has only recovered $23.1 million from ticket sales, reports AFP. Johnny Depp's Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which releases along with Baywatch, is movie-goer's favourite, having collected $78.5 million so far.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is undeterred by the Baywatch's failure and has already set her eyes on two other Hollywood projects - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic, reports Variety. Priyanka Chopra's television show Quantico has also been renewed for the third season. The Mary Kom star will therefore complete the shooting of A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic in June and July before returning to the sets of Quantico.

Baywatch will release in India on June 2.

Trending

