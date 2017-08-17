Van Mows Down Crowd In Barcelona, Police Says Terror Attack: 10 Updates

Barcelona attack: Police described the incident on Twitter as a "massive crash".

Madrid: A van deliberately ploughed into a crowd this evening at a favorite tourist spot in Barcelona -- Spain's second largest city - in another instance of lone wolf terror attacks that Europe has been witnessing. At least two people died and several others were injured. Quoting police sources, a local daily reported that the driver was seen fleeing on foot and the perpetrators have holed up in a bar. Ras Lamblas, one of the popular commercial areas of the city, is a top tourist destination.