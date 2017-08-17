Van Mows Down Crowd In Barcelona, Police Says Terror Attack: 10 Updates

Barcelona attack: Police described the incident on Twitter as a "massive crash".
Madrid: A van deliberately ploughed into a crowd this evening at a favorite tourist spot in Barcelona -- Spain's second largest city - in another instance of lone wolf terror attacks that Europe has been witnessing. At least two people died and several others were injured. Quoting police sources, a local daily reported that the driver was seen fleeing on foot and the perpetrators have holed up in a bar. Ras Lamblas, one of the popular commercial areas of the city, is a top tourist destination.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this story:
Two armed men have entrenched themselves in a bar in Barcelona's city centre after the van mowed down people, news agency Reuters reported, quoting El Periodico newspaper.
El Periodico also reported gunfire in the area of La Boqueria Market, although it did not cite the source of the information, reported Reuters.
Spanish media have also reported that the terrorists may have taken hostages in the restaurant where they are hiding. The police are yet to confirm this.
The Las Ramblas boulevard is one of Barcelona's busiest streets. Street performers and tourists throng the area well into the night.