Barack Obama Urges Public To Embrace The 'Work Of Citizenship'

World | | Updated: January 14, 2017 17:41 IST
Barack Obama says being President has been his life's honour (AP)

WASHINGTON:  President Barack Obama is calling on all Americans to "throw ourselves into the work of citizenship," regardless of party.

In the final radio and internet address of his presidency, Obama says the country's success depends on everyone participating - not just at election time, but during the course of one's lifetime.

Obama said Saturday that every American holds the title of "citizen," despite their many differences. He adds that "citizen" is a title he's looking forward to reclaiming after eight years as president.

He says he learned every day from the ordinary people he had conversations with, and adds they helped make him both a better president and a better man.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

