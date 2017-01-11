Barack Obama, In Tribute to Wife Michelle, Calls Her His Best Friend

President Barack Obama, in an emotional farewell speech, described wife Michelle Obama as his "best friend" and said to daughters Sasha and Malia, "Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad."As he winded down his speech of just under an hour in hometown Chicago, Obama wiped a tear and paid moving tribute to his family."Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the south side, for the past 25 years, you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend," he said to the First Lady, seated before him in all-black."You took on a role you didn't ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor. A new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You've made me proud. You've made the country proud," he said to loud cheers from the crowd.To his daughters, Obama said: "Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad."18-year-old Malia, sitting next her mother, was seen wiping her tears. Her 15-year-old sister Sasha was not, which was noted on social media. Reports suggested Sasha stayed back in DC because she has an exam.Obama made his last trip on Air Force One to his adoptive hometown, where he addressed a crowd of some 18,000 not far from where he delivered his victory speech eight years ago.The outgoing president also gave a shout-out to Joe Biden, calling him and his wife Jill a second "family". "You were the first decision I made as a nominee and the best. Not just because you have been a great Vice President, but because in the bargain, I gained a brother."